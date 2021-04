A County Wexford based company is to undertake a major development at Waterford Airport

Stafford Bonded headquartered in Drinagh has got planning permission to build a 57 million euro whiskey maturation facility at Waterford Airport’s Business Park

The family run business is involved the storage of cased alcohol products and employs one hundred staff at its Drinagh plant

The Waterford development will see the provision of thirty eight whiskey maturation warehouses of varying sizes

