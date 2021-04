The CEO of Wexford County Council says they’re ready and waiting to help out with the vaccination effort in County Wexford.

Tom Enright says the centre at the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy is ready to go on their end and they’re just waiting for HSE confirmation before they get started.

It’s believed the first few jabs will be given out within the next two weeks.

Tom told the Morning Mix that news like this gives the South East a real boost and hope for the future:

