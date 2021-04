Wexford County Council has been meeting all day to discuss the County Development Plan 2021 to 2027

Councillors are being given the opportunity to discuss and analyse the plan which covers infrastructural developments over the next six years

Chairman of Wexford County Council Ger Carthy says there is a lot to be gone through but the outcome will have a big impact on developments in Wexford in the future

