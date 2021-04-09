WEXFORD FISHERMEN SHOCKED AT THE EXTENT OF DAMAGE CAUSED BY BREXIT

A Wexford fisherman says they couldn’t have foreseen the extent of the damage done by Brexit to their business

Seamus O’Flaherty runs his fishing business out of Kilmore Quay and says Ireland has some of the worst harbours in Europe despite being an island nation.

Seamus told South East Radio that prices are down 40% in some areas which means the workers are only scraping by.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Seamus says they weren’t naïve when the decisions were taken but they didn’t imagine reductions as severe as they have been:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related