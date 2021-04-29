Wexford people flushed with rising demand in public toilets

The rise in outdoor dining continues to be on the agenda for the forseeable future according to predictions on the easing of restrictions.

Wexford Quay front along with many other outdoor locations in the country, has the option to purchase food which many people avail of.

The lack of public toilet facilities has been raised by locals in the past and demand continues to rise.

The summer months look set to be predominantly outdoors as the easing of Covid restrictions continue to steadily be unveiled.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening is to announce the next phase of Ireland’s reopening.

For now, it is expected outdoor dining is to be the only solid guidance for the hospitality sector.

The Mayor of Wexford spoke to Alan Corcoran on the Morning Mix ahead of this evenings announcement.

Mayor of Wexford and Councillor Leonard Kelly says the current number of toilet facilities in the Town is

He was responding to a number of calls for toilet facilities on the Quay in Wexford.

He says it dose not appear to be high on the list of priorities with council officials, but as far as Councillor Kelly is concerned, it is unacceptable.

“It is something I have raised a number of times in the council.

“I did it last year, I was told by one of the officials that people just go into a coffee shop to buy a coffee to just use the facilities which is something I was quite angry at with that response

“Especially now that most of the coffee shops are shut.

“In terms of the coffee dock on the quay, again it is something that I suggested that as part of the licensing that we would have some sort of a portaloo but its not something that most of my colleagues agree with.

“This needs to change, we do need to do something.

“So for the last number of days I have been working with council officials and I have told them that this is totally unacceptable.”

For all of these stories and more visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on twitter.

Photo credit: geograph.ie

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related