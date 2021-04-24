WEXFORD SOUP KITCHEN ASKING FOR DONATIONS

Over 200 meals were handed out to vulnerable people in Wexford Town on Thursday as many are struggling to feed themselves during the current lockdowns.

Wexford People Helping People are asking for donations to provide essentials like toiletries and food as their service has been inundated with requests for help.

The soup kitchen will be operating from half past 6 until 8pm at the Bank of Ireland Carpark and organisers are stressing that there is no shame or no questions asked if you need to avail of their services.

Clair Malone from Wexford People Helping People says families from all walks of life are finding things difficult right now:

The group has more information about the kind of donations they require on their Facebook Page.

