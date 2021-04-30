Wexford students have until 6pm to choose their method and level of sitting the Leaving Cert

Leaving Cert students are being reminded they have until 6pm this evening to choose their exams and subject levels for the accredited grades system.

The State Examinations Commission’s online portal has been open since 12pm on Tuesday for candidates to make their final decision on how they will proceed.

Under this year’s system students may choose to receive accredited grades, sit written exams or both, and they will receive whichever result is highest.

The process of determining students estimated grades will start next month.

Pupil at Loreto Wexford Noon Abubakar says there is a bit of pressure but students shouldn’t be worried:

