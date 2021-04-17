WEXFORD TRAVEL AGENTS CALL FOR MORE CLARITY ON INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

Travel agents in County Wexford are calling on the government to provide more clarity for international travel in 2021.

The Irish Travel Agents Association have welcomed Ireland’s Aviation Restart Plan 2021 and are looking for officials to support the idea of an EU Digital Green Pass.

The ITAA’s CEO Pat Dawson has warned that aviation is not something that can be turned on at the flick of a switch and plans must be put in place now so people can plan for the summer and beyond.

Suzanne O’Leary works with O’Leary Travel in Wexford and says the British government are moving forward and we should be doing the same:

