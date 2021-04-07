Wexford Vaccination Centre Up And Running

Vaccinations of all health care workers is ongoing at the vaccination centre at the Riverside Park Hotel In Enniscorthy.

Tomorrow and Friday, people with chronic health conditions as diagnosed by Wexford General Hospital will commence.

The Centre is operating five days per week between 9 AM and 5 O’ Clock in the evening.

There are plans to extend the opening hours in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile the vaccine rollout in nursing homes across Wexford is proving to be a huge success and great relief to families, residents and staff.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related