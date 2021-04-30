WIT union members to re-ballot against University merger terms

South East Oireachtas members will meet with the Minister for Higher Education today following the expected submission from Waterford and Carlow IT’s for University status today.

The process hit a stumbling block last week when TUI members at WIT voted against the terms of the proposed merger.

However, the institutes’ governing bodies decided to forge ahead with the application.

Union members at WIT will now re-ballot on the issue.

Green party TD for Waterford Marc O’Cathasaigh told local radio that Simon Harris needs to listen to their concerns.

“He needs to engage with the unions.

“Tere are legitimate concerns and worries that the unions have around issues such as funding for example.

“Those concerns need to be taken seriously and those unions need to be engaged with.

“I am a long time union member myself so I am encouraging the Minister himself to engage with the unions, to hear them out, to hear those concerns and to give them answers.

