Meanwhile Gardai are also appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary in Ferns to come forward.

2 men escaped arrest following an incident at the Centra store at 3am where one man suffered facial injuries.

It’s believed the two men left emptyhanded escaping in a silver coloured car which was involved in a crash on Station Road.

The men fled through nearby fields and Gardai are asking anyone with any information to contact the force at Enniscorthy Garda Station, 053 9242580

