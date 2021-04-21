YOUTHSCENE EPISODE 1 WITH JACK DEACON AND ALAN NOLAN

On the first episode of this season of Youthscene, Jack Deacon of Spunout.ie broke down the SUSI grant application process with host Aidan Delaney as the scheme opens this coming Thursday.

Jack highlighted changes that have been made to the process this year and outlined some of the services that are available if you need help.

Also joining us on the show this week was children’s illustrator Alan Nolan who told us about his work with St Aidan’s Primary School and their Random Acts of Kindness comic workshop.

We heard about how Alan got into the comic game while still a child himself and where we can get more tips to improve our own drawing capabilities.

If you would like an issue covered that affects young people in County Wexford and beyond, you can email news@southeastradio.ie or tweet Aidan at @aidand472.

You can listen in to Youthscene with Aidan Delaney every Tuesday evening from 8:30pm.

Jack Deacon of Spunout.ie on the SUSI application process:

Illustrator Alan Nolan on writing comics and his love of drawing:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related