YOUTHSCENE EPISODE 2 WITH JAMES DOORLEY AND SINEAD O’REILLY

On the latest episode of this season of Youthscene, James Doorley of the National Youth Council of Ireland outlined the issues surrounding youth unemployment at the minute with host Aidan Delaney.

James highlighted the obstacles that young people are facing with the services industry still closed thanks to Covid while also discussing the prospect of a living wage and emigration when society reopens.

Also joining us on the show this week was young poet Sinead O’Reilly, a student in Loreto Wexford who has helped set up the Deep Routes Poetry Exchange for this Thursday’s National Poetry Day.

We heard about how Sinead got involved in writing, she told us about her heroes in poetry and why young people are leading the way in the arts.

If you would like an issue covered that affects young people in County Wexford and beyond, you can email news@southeastradio.ie or tweet Aidan at @aidand472.

You can listen in to Youthscene with Aidan Delaney every Tuesday evening from 8:30pm.

James Doorley of NYCI on youth unemployment in Ireland:

Sinead O’Reilly on National Poetry Day and the Deep Routes Poetry Exchange:

