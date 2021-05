A 11 year old girl has been killed in a crash in Co. Kerry last evening while cycling.

The collision involving a van happened outside Abbeydorney near Tralee at around 7:30pm.

The girl was rushed to hospital where she later passed away.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was also taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

