16 year old in custody after attack at Howth Dart station

A 16 year old boy remains in Garda custody this evening following a violent disorder incident at Howth Junction DART station in Dublin last month.

A video of a woman falling onto the tracks after being approached by a group of teenagers was widely shared online last week.

3 teenagers were arrested today in connection with the incident, a 16 year old and a 13 year old boy have since been released without charge with files being prepared for the DPP.

