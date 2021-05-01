First dose vaccines to be rolled out faster

The HSE has announced a planned acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccination roll out in the South East.

A number of interim arrangements are being put in place to ensure those in various parts of the region get their 1st dose vaccination over the coming week instead of waiting for longer.

As a result, people in the Enniscorthy and surrounding areas may be offered appointments for their 1st dose at COVID-19 Vaccination in Carlow instead of the Enniscorthy Centre.

Meanwhile, the HSE has moved to allay any fears about delays to treatment at Community Health level across Wexford following the cyber attack on the HSE and the Department of Health computer systems in the early hours of Friday morning last.

A spokesperson told South East Radio news that health centers will be operating as normal as will mental health and disability services.

For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related