N25 reopens following serious collision which injured 2 men last night

The N25 at Ballinaboola has reopened this afternoon following a serious collision.

Gardai are still appealing for witnesses after a car struck a tree at around 11pm last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the two occupants of the car were taken to University Hospital Waterford.

The driver, a man in his late 20s, is understood to be in a serious condition.

Another man in his 20s was a passenger in the car and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

New Ross Gardai are looking for anyone with any information on the crash, especially those with dashcam footage to come forward.

