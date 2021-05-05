5 arrested after attempted murder of Derry police officer

Five men have been arrested in Derry in connection with the attempted murder of a female part-time police officer.

A viable explosive device was found beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven last month.

The five men are being held under the Terrorism Act at Musgrave Police Station.

One of the men arrested today – a 52 year old – is also being questioned as part of an operation targeting the New IRA’s bomb making activities.

Meanwhile the Army Bomb Disposal Unit has made safe a viable explosive device that was found in Tuam, County Galway this morning.

Locals raised the alarm shortly before 3am, and Gardai evacuated nearby homes afterward.

Officers are appealing to any witnesses, particularly those with camera footage, of Millstream Park or Weir Road, to contact them.

The device has now been removed by members of the Defence Forces for further examination.

For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related