7 Blue Flags secured as Wexford beaches highly commended

Wexford has received 7 Blue Flag Awards and 9 Green Coast Awards this year by An Taisce.

Ballinesker Beach, Curracloe, Morriscastle, Rosslare Strand, Carne, Kilmore Quay Marina and New Ross Marina all received the prestigious Blue Flag status.

This means they adhered to site management including water quality, information provision and safety.

While – Grange, Cullenstown Strand, St. Helen’s Bay, Ballyhealy, Booley Bay Cahore Point Beach, Culleton’s Gap, Old Bawn Beach and Baginbun Beach – each received Green Coast Awards

This award recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.

Local Councillor Mary Farrell says this is a tourism boost for the county ahead of the summer.

“Tourists coming into the country will look up the location of Blue Flag beaches because they know those areas are well serviced.

“It’s quite difficult (to get), you have to provide toilets, shops, activities etc so there’s a lot to achieve it.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related