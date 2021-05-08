8 cases of Covid 19 in Wexford with 7 virus patients at Wexford General

Another 8 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in County Wexford.

The 14 day incidence rate continues to climb, now standing at 64.8 per 100,000, the 8th lowest rate in the country.

Nationally, 456 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening, and no additional deaths.

Of today’s cases, 189 in Dublin, 52 in Cork, 49 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 17 in Galway and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 8 o’clock this morning, there are 111 covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 36 are receiving intensive care.

At Wexford General Hospital, there are 7 people hospitalised with the virus and 2 people in ICU.

