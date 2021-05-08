8 cases of Covid in Wexford today as over 1.7 million vaccines handed out

Another 8 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in County Wexford today.

The 14 day incidence rate is up slightly to 32.7, but that’s still the third lowest rate in Ireland.

Nationally, there have been 4 further deaths and 434 cases confirmed this afternoon.

126 Covid patients are in hospitals nationwide, of which 34 are in ICU.

At Wexford General hospital, there are 5 cases on the wards with 1 person in intensive care.

As of Wednesday over 1.7 million doses of a Covid 19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on facebook, twitter and instagram.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related