Additional mass vaccination centres in Wexford on the way

Additional mass vaccination centres are on the cards for Co. Wexford.

That’s according to Wexford TD James Browne.

Speaking on Morning Mix he says the county may be getting approval for up to 3 new mass vaccination centres in the coming weeks.

“We need more capacity in the system.

“My understanding is that in principle an agreement has been reached for a vaccine centre in Wexford town, possibly an additional one in Enniscorthy town and also one for Gorey as well.

“All of these are very, very close to fruition and we need national sign off.”

