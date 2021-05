Plans for adopted people to get access to their birth records will move a step closer next week.

The Irish Times says the cabinet’s expected to allow the legislation to be drafted when it meets next Tuesday.

The government promised the information and tracing laws after the mother and baby home report was published in January.

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson for children, and Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion, is welcoming the plans:

