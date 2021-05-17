All radiology appointments at Wexford General Hospital today rescheduled

Wexford General Hospital has released a statement to outline the effect of last weeks Cyber Attack on the HSEs IT system.

All outpatient appointments scheduled for today at Wexford General Hospital will operate as normal with the exception of radiology.

They ask the public to be patient at this time as everything is being done manually and paper based causing a delay in services.

