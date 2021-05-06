Another 5 cases confirmed in Wexford as walk in test centre to open

Another 5 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in County Wexford today.

The 14 day incidence rate in the county now stands at 28.7 per 100,000, the third lowest rate in the country behind Kerry and Sligo.

Nationally there were another 393 cases confirmed while 8 people unfortunately passed away, 3 of those in May.

Meanwhile the HSE have confirmed that a walk in test centre is to open in Wexford Town tomorrow.

The centre will be based close to the existing test centre in Whitemill but will not require a prior appointment to attend.

The facility will open at 10am until 6pm on Friday and run for the next 7 days.

