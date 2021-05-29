Appeal launched for missing 15 year old from Kildare

Gardai are appealing for help in tracing a girl missing from Co Kildare.

15 year old Mackenzie Haverty-Dunne, from the Kilteel area, was last seen boarding a Luas at the Red Cow Luas stop in Dublin.

She’s described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height, of slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and a distinctive “J” tattoo on her right wrist.

When last seen, Mackenzie was wearing a pink jacket, a grey and cream tracksuit and white runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai.

