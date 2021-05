125 jobs are being created through a national accountancy apprenticeship programme.

The Accounting Technicians Ireland Apprenticeship is a two-year, work-based learning programme.

It allows locally-placed apprentices to earn at least €19,890 a year.

The apprenticeships will be based in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Monaghan, Waterford and Wicklow.

