Beer and wine prices to rise early next year

Minimum unit pricing for alcohol will be introduced in the early part of next year, after the cabinet approved the measure yesterday.

A can of beer will have to cost at least 1 euro and 70 cent, and a bottle of wine can’t be any cheaper than 7.40.

There are no plans to introduce the law in Northern Ireland until at least next summer.

Local Councillor and member of the South East Drug and Alcohol Task force Davy Hynes agrees the issue of alcohol misuse must be tackled now.

“We have to look at the harm being caused.

“It was only a couple of weeks ago we had a report about the effects of abuse and alcohol abuse in the home.

“I would be the first to say that not everyone abuses drink but there are too many cases.

“People are going to have serious mental health problems and substance abuse problems if we don’t tackle this now.”

Alcohol in the Republic will cost 40 percent more than the North following the introduction of minimum unit pricing.

That’s according to the Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association, which says it will fuel cross border shopping.

The measure will come into effect from January after Ministers signed off on it yesterday.

