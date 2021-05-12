Boris Johnson issues UK Government apology over Ballymurphy massacre

The British Prime Minister has ‘apologised unreservedly’ over the Ballymurphy massacre in Belfast, on behalf of the UK government.

Ten people were killed by British soldiers in 1971 and an inquest yesterday found they were ‘entirely innocent’.

Boris Johnson says the conclusions of the inquest were ‘deeply sad’ and ‘tragic’.

He says he’s deeply sorry about the families’ lengthy pursuit of justice.

The British Prime Minister says the British government wants to ‘end the cycle of reinvestigations’ going forward.

