A psychotherapist says the most effective anti-bullying systems should be designed by school students.

The Oireachtas education committee was told today that there has been a ‘notable’ rise in serious bullying among children.

Colman Noctor says policies drawn up by adults to deal with the problem often do not work.

Today’s meeting was chaired by Paul Kehoe Chairman of the Oireachtas Education Committee.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related