By law being negotiated in relation to banning of dogs on beaches

A by law is currently being negotiated that could mean dogs are banned from beaches in Co. Wexford.

That’s according to the Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Ger Carthy.

Speaking on Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran, he explained why it could be brought in over the coming months.

“A by law is currently being negotiated in relation to the banning of dogs on beaches, and in some areas horses.

“I know its not too popular with some people.

“We have to look at it in the realm of safety and the safety of the service user who are the members of the public who are using beaches in the likes of Cahore, Carne and Curracloe.

“It could be in the coming months I am lead to believe but as I say it’s a contentious issues and it’s hard to strike a happy medium.”

