CABINET APPROVES CHANGES TO FAIR DEAL SCHEME

The Cabinet has approved changes to the Fair Deal Scheme which provides a three year cap on financial contributions based on farm and business

The move has been welcomed by |Minister of State James Browne who has met with a number of farm families in Wexford who have loved ones too concerned to use the Fair Deal Scheme out of a fear of losing the family farm.

Today, he said the Government has approved proposals which change this situation and create a fairer path for farmers to enter into the Fair Deal Scheme.

