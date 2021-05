Two cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed among the Wexford Senior Hurling panel.

The team are due to play Kilkenny this Sunday.

Speaking with Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix, Chairman of Wexford GAA Micheàl Martin made the announcement and expects the game this weekend to go ahead.

