Cinemas call for government clarity on opening date

Cinema operators are calling on the government to name a date for the reopening of the sector.

Those who run both indoor and drive in venues are expressing frustration at the lack of clarity on the issue from authorities.

Director of Omniplex Cinema Group Mark Anderson says Ireland is out of step with other European countries.

“We have a situation where 80% of cinemas in the EU and UK have announced reopening dates for May.

Ireland is in the 20% with Estonia and Malta that haven’t dealt with the reopening of venues.”

