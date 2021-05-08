Community group call for the sale of Courtown Woods to be stopped

Over 2,000 people have signed an online petition to stop the sale of Courtown Woods to a private developer.

The group, Protect Courtown Woods, have launched the appeal following the news that the forestry land is set to be included in any deal for the nearby Adventure & Leisure Centre.

They have called on Wexford County Council to put an end to the sale as the land is a crucial biodiversity hotspot and one of the few remaining forested areas in the locality.

Sinn Fein Councillor for Gorey Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin says there’s renewed interest in the woods since the pandemic began last March:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related