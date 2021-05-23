Community Healthcare appointments will go ahead as normal this week

The HSE are reminding patients in the South East that all Community Healthcare appointments will proceed as normal next week.

There is still confusion around the cyber attack which continues to affect IT systems at the health service and has lead to a large number of cancellations.

The executive is reassuring the public that unless you have heard from your doctor, you should assume that your appointment will go ahead from Monday onwards.

Kate Kileen White is the Chief Officer of South East Community Healthcare and told South East Radio it’s business as usual for most patients this week.

“It’s very important that you turn up for your appointments this week.

“In addition to Primary Care Centres operating as normal, it’s largely the case also with Mental Health services, Older Persons Care (home help for instance) and with support workers from Disability Services.

“Any change will be communicated directly to you by the HSE.”

