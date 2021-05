The European Commission has strongly condemned Belarus and threatened sanctions for its hijacking of a Ryanair plane.

It was forced to land in the country yesterday as an opposition journalist on board was arrested.

The diversion has been described as an act of terrorism by Lithuania – where the flight was supposed to arrive.

Speaking in the Seanad this afternoon Senator Malcolm Byrne says the action was totally unacceptable and against all civilised norms

