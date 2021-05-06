Construction on Second Cath Lab at UHW to start on May 17th

It’s hoped the new Cath Lab for University Hospital Waterford will be up and running by next summer.

A start date for construction on the vital resource has been announced with work beginning on May 17th.

It’s expected to take 13 months before the lab will become operational.

The news has been welcomed by Junior Minister James Browne who says it will generate more capacity at the hospital and is very positive news for patients in County Wexford and the wider South East region.

