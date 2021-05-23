Councillor calls for reopening of Red Pat’s Cross footpath

The route from Enniscorthy to New Ross is a danger to pedestrians and needs to be made safer.

That’s the view of local councillor Jackser Owens who says the road is popular among walkers and runners who could be hit by passing cars

A footpath at Red Pat’s Cross near the turnoff for the Enniscorthy Golf Club was closed in early 2018 and the path is now overgrown with weeds and the hedgerow.

Speaking to South East Radio, Councillor Owens says officials should have fixed this problem by now.

“The council have to get this path back up and running. It’s there for a long time and I’ve raised it at 4 council meetings.

“It has to be cleaned up and done up so people can walk safely on the road.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related