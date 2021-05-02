COUNTY CHAIRMAN CONDEMN ACT OF VANDALISM AS WW2 OUTPOST TORN DOWN AS ROSSLARE

There’s been an outpouring of frustration online after a piece of military history in County Wexford was destroyed yesterday.

A former outpost overlooking St George’s Channel at Greenore Point, Rosslare Harbour was knocked down in what is believed to have been a deliberate act.

The outpost was set up by the Marine and Coast Watching Service, so volunteers could remain vigilant for drifting mines and shipping activity during World War II.

Local councillor and chair of Wexford County Council Ger Carthy says an important landmark has been wiped out by vandalism:

