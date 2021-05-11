Wexford County Council has agreed to install toilet facilities on Wexford’s Quay.

From Thursday the new wheelchair friendly facility will be open in the car park beside Shaws.

It will be free to use according to Mayor Leonard Kelly.

The move follows numerous calls for extra facilities from the public and local representatives during lock-down.

“Starting on Thursday, there will be a fully accessible, free-to-us toilet that will installed in the car park beside Shaws.

“Its something especially during Covid the opportunity to use toilets has dropped dramatically. and thankfully a lot more people are using the outside area on the Quay and will be a welcome addition.

“It will be wheelchair accessible, it is my understanding that it will have baby changing facilities, it won’t be open 24 hours and will have an open and close time scheduled.”

