County Council spent €6million in 2020 to landlords in rental payment

Wexford County Council spent six million euro last year to landlords in housing rental payments and four point four million the previous year.

That’s according to Collette Bennett from Social Justice Ireland

Speaking on Morning Mix, Ms. Bennet says there were 613 households on rent assistance in Wexford in 2020.

“That’s according to the governments own statistics.

“We talk about leases that are being entered into by local authorities across the country for 25 years, if you look at that figure over a 25 year period, you’re looking at almost 150 million euro and you get nothing at the end of it.

“Think of all of the houses you could build out of that.”

For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related