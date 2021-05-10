Courtown woodlands not be included in Leisure Centre deal

Negotiations for the sale of the swimming pool and leisure complex in Courtown are at an advanced stage

Earlier this year it was confirmed Wexford County Council had no plans to acquire Courtown Adventure and Leisure Centre, and that any tender process is a matter for the liquidator and not Wexford County Council.

Since July of last year official liquidators were appointed by the High Court to handle the case.

There were concerns locally that the woodlands would be sold as part of a package deal with the Leisure Centre to property developers but the appointed liquidator is Baker Tilly based in Enniscorthy says that there is going to be no change to the status of the woodlands.

Neill Hughes from Baker Tilly made the announcement on Morning Mix.

Photo Credit: lovegorey.ie

