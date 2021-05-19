Covid-19 vaccine portal now open for 49 year olds

The Covid-19 vaccine portal has opened for 49 year olds to register.

High risk patients and frontline healthcare workers who have yet to receive an appointment can also register.

People can sign up by phone or online, and will be given Pfizer or Moderna when vaccinations start later this month.

However it’s expected Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca will be offered if they aren’t available at the time.

Consultant in Infectious Diseases at St James’ Hospital in Dublin, Professor Cliona Ni Cheallaigh, says the choice will help speed up the vaccine programme.

“It allows people to make up their own minds as to whether they feel that the very small risks of blood clots of Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson out way the risks of perhaps waiting longer to get Pfizer or Moderna.

“It’s brilliant to be giving people the choice.”

For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo Credit: Pexels Images

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related