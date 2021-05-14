Covid hospital patients below 100 for the first time in almost 8 months

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals has fallen below 100 for the first time in more than seven months.

99 were on wards last night, while 36 were in ICU.

As of 8pm yesterday evening, 6 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in Wexford General Hospital, of which 2 patients were receiving intensive care.

456 new cases were detected last night, while there were no further deaths.

The five day moving average and 14-day incidence rate of the disease have both slightly grown in the past week.

UCD Geography Professor is Julien Mercille who is also a member of I-SAG which advocates for Zero-Covid he says the resumption of inter county travel poses a risk.

“It is a dangerous situation because there are many counties that have very low numbers like Sligo and Kerry and if you allow inter county travel then of courses places that have higher numbers could undermine the counties that are doing very well.”

