The Taoiseach was briefed by health officials today on the latest developments on the cyberattack on the HSE.

The health system remains under massive pressure following the attack with radiology and blood tests among the worst areas affected.

Both radiology and xray appointments at Wexford General Hospital have been cancelled today along with endoscopic procedures at Ely Hospital

Doctors and nurses are now trying to treat patients with no records.

