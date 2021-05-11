Darkness Into Light 2021 raises over €7million for Pieta House

7–point-3 million euro has been raised by Darkness Into Light, the flagship fundraiser for suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

143-thousand people took part in the walk in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

Organisers have thanked people who got involved, and say despite wet and windy weather on the day, tens of thousands of people across the country and around the world supported the event.

