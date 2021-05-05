Demolition of historical landmark in Wexford

The person responsible for the demolition of a historical landmark in Wexford has not come forward nor been found.

The well known watch out tower was used by coast watchers during World War II over 75 years ago and is situated off Greenore point.

There is serious local anger among historians and the call continues to find the vandal.

Speaking on Morning Mix Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Ger Carty has condemned those responsible.

“It was demolished some stage between Friday night and Saturday night.

“I don’t know who done that but they know who they are.

“It’s extremely disappointing and I condemn their actions for the destruction of an historic piece of infrastructure that has been on Greenore point for almost 100 years.”

