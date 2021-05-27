Deputy Johnny Mythen says 70% of young children are gaming on line

Wexford Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen has warned of the importance of protecting children online.

As work gets under way with the on the Online Safety Bill, Deputy Mythen says some of the findings are shocking.

He says a very high percentage of children aged 8 to 12 are signed up to social media and instant messaging apps and that about 70% of them are gaming online.

Johnny Mythen says part of the plan to combat on line bullying and inappropriate content is the appointment of an on line commissioner who will have the power to remove inappropriate content which is harmful to children.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related