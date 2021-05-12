Wexford rent increases above national average

The rise of rent in Co. Wexford is above the national average.

That’s according to the latest report from Daft.ie which shows that rent continues to be on the increase nationwide.

The average jump in rent prices in Ireland is 2%.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix, author of the Report Ronan Lyons, explained more.

“If you leave out Dublin, rents rose by 3% in the first three months of the year and are 7% higher than they were a year ago.

“If we zoom into Wexford, it’s a little bit accelerated, 4% in the first 3 months and 9% up on a year ago.”

Both house and rent prices have gone up nationally, according to two separate reports released today.

The CSO Property price index saw a 3.7% rise in houses and apartments while the latest Daft.ie Rent Index shows a rise of over 2% nationally.

For all of these stories and more, visit our website southeastradio.ie or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related